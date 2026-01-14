Nigeria squad’s musical arrival for AFCON semi final showdown with Morocco goes viral

Nigeria’s arrival for their AFCON semi final against Morocco has gone viral after the Super Eagles players made a scene-stealing musical entrance.

Arriving holding a huge speaker playing the side’s unofficial anthem ‘Super Eagles Go’, the players shared a team dance ahead of their showdown with the tournament hosts.

“No stress - all confidence,” surmised one fan on social media as the clip racked up thousands of views online.

The feel-good vibes weren’t enough on the night though, as Nigeria tumbled out of the competition on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate.