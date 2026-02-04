Watch: Nicki Minaj’s foul-mouthed rap while dancing with Scott Bessent

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Scott Bessent for a viral TikTok trend to promote new investment accounts for children, known as Trump accounts.

The rapper and the Treasury Secretary stood back to back as they lip-synced the words to a musical mash-up of Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” during the Trump Accounts summit.

The clip was shared on the official account for the initiative, which launches this summer. “Trump Accounts jumpstart the American dream,” an end card to the video said.

The pilot program aims to deposit $1,000 into tax-advantaged accounts for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.