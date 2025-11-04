Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan reunite in TikTok trend

Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan, who played on-screen husband and wife in Sex and the City, have reunited in a viral TikTok trend.

Posting to social media on Monday (3 November), Davis and MacLachlan stood back to back as they lip-synced the words to a musical mash-up of Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?”.

Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the franchise, captioned the post “It’s happening”, in reference to her on-screen former husband’s upcoming appearance on her podcast Are You A Charlotte?

Their reunion comes 23 years after their on-screen marriage came to a dramatic end in the fourth season.