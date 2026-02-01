Love Island star recreates infamous Hollyoaks scene leaving fans in stitches

A former Hollyoaks star has recreated an infamous scene during an episode of Love Island, leaving fans in hysterics.

On Saturday’s (31 January) Unseen Bits episode, Curtis Pritchard and fellow islander Ciaran Davies acted out a scene between Pritchard and his brother AJ, from a 2021 episode of the Channel 4 soap.

The 29-year-old and his former Strictly Come Dancing star brother AJ played twins Marco and Jacob, however their performance soon went viral as fans mocked their acting.

Fans dubbed the recreation five years on as “incredible” and “too funny”. “What in the GCSE drama island is going on,” another joked.