Moment huge sinkhole swallows petrol station with customers inside

This is the moment a huge sinkhole opened up in Egypt, swallowing a petrol station with customers inside.

Surveillance footage shows the Cairo petrol station suddenly sinking into the ground as the 15-metre-deep crater opened on Monday (2 February). Some shocked witnesses quickly ran to the edge of the hole to look inside, whilst others fled the scene.

Two people were injured and were urgently transported to a local hospital, where they are in a stable condition, local media reported.

Initial investigations suggest that the collapse may have been triggered by excavation work at a nearby construction site, which destabilised the ground. Further investigations are underway.

It is the second sinkhole incident in Cairo in less than two months.