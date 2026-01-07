Public urged to stay away as 26ft sinkhole opens up on sports field

The public have been urged to stay away after a huge sinkhole opened up in a sports field near the site of an underground construction project.

On Monday (5 January), a large chunk of turf collapsed in on itself at AJ Burkitt Oval in the suburb of Heidelberg in Melbourne, Australia. Officials say no injuries or property damage has been reported.

The cause has yet to be confirmed but residents have been advised to stay away amid concerns that the 26 feet wide and 16 feet deep hole could grow.

Tunnelling on Victoria’s $26bn North East Link, a major road project, has had to be paused following the emergence of the sinkhole, which is situated near the project’s two boring machines.