Masked gang of six rain gunfire on home at 4am hitting 13-year-old in the leg

Footage shows a group of six suspects opening fire into a property in Louisiana in the early hours of Monday (2 February).

The six masked individuals can be seen exiting their vehicle and walking up to a property on Daytona Avenue, where they fired several shots into the house at approximately 4.00am.

Deputies responding to the scene confirmed that a 13-year-old, who was the only person inside the property at the time, was shot in the leg and is currently in the hospital.

The force said that they do not believe that the teenager was the intended target. An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.