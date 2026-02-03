Top Kremlin official’s chilling nuclear warning as treaty due to expire

A top Kremlin official has warned that if the New START treaty expires without a replacement, the world should be alarmed that the biggest nuclear powers have no limits for the first time since the early 1970s.

Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, said that the expiry of the treaty

Medvedev and then-US president Barack Obama signed the New START treaty in 2010 to limit the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy.

The treaty is due to expire on Thursday, 4 February, unless a last-minute understanding between Washington and Moscow is reached.