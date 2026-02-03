Nancy Guthrie’s ailing health flagged by police in 911 dispatch call

A dispatch call from Arizona Police searching for Nancy Guthrie has been released, revealing authorities’ concerns over her pre-existing health conditions.

The 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

“Nancy has high blood pressure, a pacemaker and cardiac issues,” the dispatcher says on the audio obtained by Fox News Digital.

Investigators have said Guthrie’s dependence on medication to manage her health conditions made it crucial she is found soon, with the search now in its fourth day.