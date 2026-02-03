Watch: Moment House of Lords speaker announces Mandelson to step down

Lord Peter Mandelson will quit the House of Lords amid allegations he passed market-sensitive information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Lord Speaker has announced.

On Tuesday (3 February), Lord Forsyth of Drumlean told the upper chamber that Lord Mandelson would formally step down from the House on Wednesday (4 February).

He told peers: “My Lords, given the public interest and for the convenience of the House, I have decided to inform the House that the Clerk of the Parliaments has today received notification from Lord Mandelson of his intention to retire from the House effective from 4 February.”

Sir Keir Starmer had threatened legislation within weeks to strip Lord Mandelson of his title while police are assessing information relating to alleged misconduct in public office.