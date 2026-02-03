Maryam Moshiri’s Groundhog Day bulletin becomes her latest viral BBC News hit

BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri's Groundhog Day report has become her latest viral bulletin.

During a report on Monday (2 February), Moshiri explained that the day is when Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog gives his prediction on whether there will be an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

She repeated the bulletin several times, in a nod to the 1993 film in which Bill Murray's character is trapped in a time loop.

"People who watch my show know I do fun a lot," Ms Moshiri wrote on X.

Ms Moshiri went viral in 2023 when she accidentally displayed her middle finger at the camera during a news bulletin in 2023, later apologising for the incident by saying she was “joking around with the team in the gallery”.