BBC presenter filmed making rude hand gesture in live on-air blunder

A BBC News presenter was caught off-guard swearing while live on air.

Maryam Moshiri, one of the broadcaster’s chief presenters, can be seen holding up her middle finger to the camera as she comes on screen after the programme’s musical countdown ends.

Ms Moshiri appears to quickly realise she is live and swipes her hand away. She then proceeds to read out the headlines about Boris Johnson.

The blunder happened during the world feed of BBC News at 12 noon on Wednesday (6 December).