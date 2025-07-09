Pam Bondi has tried to explained what happened to the missing minute of footage from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday (8 July), the Attorney General gave an explanation for the mysterious time jump in the CCTV footage released by the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday (7 July).

Insisting it was part of a routine reset that takes place every night at the Metropolitan Detention Center, she said: “We learned from the Bureau of Prisons that every night they redo that video. … So, every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing.”

She said that the DoJ is looking to publish additional footage to prove it was part of a regular reset undertaken at the prison.