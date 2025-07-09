Rare notoriously stinky flower begins blooming in California

A rare flower that is known for its distinctive foul smell has begun blooming in California.

Footage shows the corpse flower, also known as the Titan Arum, in bloom at the Gardens Golden Gate Park on Tuesday (8 July).

The flower omits the pungent odor that is comparable to rotten flesh when it is in full bloom, which only lasts for two days and only happens once every three to five years.

The endangered corpse flowers are native to Sumatra, Indonesia and can grow up to 10ft tall.