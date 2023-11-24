BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were evacuated from the studio while live on air on Friday (24 November). The presenter had been reporting live, when the show was suddenly pulled off air.

A news report was cut short and viewers were shown a BBC News report as Munchetty and Stayt were rushed out of the building.

Returning to the red sofa after several minutes, Munchetty said: “You’re returning to BBC Breakfast.

“Apologies, we had an evacuation in the building but we are back now with you to keep you up to date with the latest in the news.”