Liverpool's Jordan Henderson pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield

Jordan Henderson wiped away tears as he paid tribute to his former team mate Diogo Jota on Friday (4 July).

The Liverpool FC forward, alongside his 26-year-old brother Andre, died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday (3 July).

The ex-Liverpool captain appeared visibly emotional as he arrived at Anfield carrying a bouquet of flowers and team scarf, which he proceeded to lay on the ground outside the stadium.

He also left a note reading: "Rest in peace my friend, along with your brother Andre. We will all miss you."

The pair played alongside one another for three seasons at Merseyside following Jota's arrival in 2020.