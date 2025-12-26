What’s happened to Premier League Boxing Day matches?

For the first time in the Premier League's era, there will only be one match on Boxing Day, as Manchester United host Newcastle United.

With the European club competitions each expanding by four teams ahead of the 2024/2025 season, and broadcasting deals limiting the number of midweek games the Premier League can schedule, the league says they were left with little flexibility.

Players and managers also previously criticised the lack of rest time over the festive period. The league has committed to “ensuring no club plays within 60 hours of another match."

Acknowledging the "impact on an important tradition in English football", the Premier League gave "assurance that next season there will be more matches on Boxing Day."