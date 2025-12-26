The Traitors drops festive teaser hinting at major show shake-up

A Christmas teaser for the upcoming series of The Traitors has dropped, featuring a new red cloak which hints at a format switch-up.

In the clip, a mysterious figure dressed in red walks through a festive backdrop, as host Claudia Winkleman says: “Have yourself a merry little Christmas… I’m joking.”

The ominous individual then set down a lantern before turning to the camera and lifting a finger to their lips. Until now, traitors have always worn green cloaks.

The fourth season of the popular BBC reality show will premiere on 1 January.