Amanda Holden fights back tears as she opens up on grieving baby son Theo

Amanda Holden fought back tears as she opened up about the death of her baby son, Theo, during an emotional conversation with Alan Carr.

The broadcaster, 54, is also mother to daughters Lexi, born in 2006, and Hollie, born in 2012.

Holden was seven months into her pregnancy with her music producer husband Chris Hughes when their son died and she had to deliver him by C-section in 2011.

In an episode of Amanda and Alan's Greek Job broadcast on Friday, 30 January, Holden said she believed that Theo "went back into the universe and he's out there and he's still part of our family."

Tommy’s offers free specialist support after baby loss. Call 0800 0147 800 or email midwife@tommys.org.