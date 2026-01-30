Fired Apprentice Candidate Fights Back Tears As Viewers Lament Lord Sugar's Decision

A fired Apprentice candidate fought back tears as she was sent home on series 20’s first episode, with viewers adamant that Lord Alan Sugar had sent the wrong contestant packing.

Georgina Newton was one of two candidates fired after a task in Hong Kong, in which the hopefuls were asked to secure nine items at knock-down prices.

Her business plan was a touring theatrical production company, which would "take classic fairy tale stories on the road and make theatre accessible to everyone."

After landing in the losing team, sub-team leader Newton became one of the two fired candidates - but viewers felt she'd gone too soon.

"Her toughening up, or not, as the series progressed, would have made for interesting television," one wrote.