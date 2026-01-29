It was just an ordinary day in Margate when a superstar paid a visit to the seaside town, leaving locals and tourists alike stunned.

Pop icon Madonna spent the weekend at the Off Season art festival that takes place in studios and warehouses across the town. It was the 67-year-old’s second visit to Margate in the past three months, where her friend Dame Tracey Emin resides.

Speaking to The Independent on Thursday (29 January), Shanna Nash said that she was attending a performance at Dame Tracey’s studio when Madonna walked in, with the audience collectively gasping at her arrival.

She said it was “amazing” to see the singer walk around the festival and appreciate the exhibits. “I think it’s a testament to how much creative energy there is in Margate.”