How Madonna kissing Britney Spears shocked the world

At the time gay marriage was illegal but that didn’t stop Madonna from having her two brides on stage for the 2003 VMAs... Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears no less.

Madonna kissed both women and for many in the gay community this was a huge deal.

But not everyone was impressed, Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone that it was “the most obnoxious moment in television history.”

While Bette Middler Told Access Hollywood it was irresponsible and The Washington Post said it “smacked of desperation”

