The TravelSmart guide to far-flung ski destinations

This week, TravelSmart is all about discovering new ski spots. Beyond the charming mountain towns of the Alps and Pyrenees, there are many snow-covered destinations that might take a little longer to get to, but are full of adventure and intrigue for the intrepid skier.

In this week’s episode, global travel editor Annabel Grossman shares her experience of skiing in Japan and North America, and reveals the lesser-known ski resorts where you can enjoy untouched powder further afield in the Chilean Andes.

