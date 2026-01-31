Jesy Nelson has said that it was her mother who spotted the first signs of her twin girls’ rare medical condition, after healthcare workers missed symptoms.

On 4 January, the singer shared the devastating news that her daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

Speaking to Sky News’ The UK Tonight show on Thursday (29 January), the 34-year-old said that despite professionals performing regular checks, the early symptoms - specifically a lack of leg movement - went unnoticed.

She said: “It took for my mum to spot that sign and that's what's really worrying.”

"That just goes to show how little awareness there is about it,” said Nelson, who is campaigning for the UK to include SMA screening in the routine newborn tests.