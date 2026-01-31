Brooklyn Beckham’s former football coach said he was “worried” about him, as he confessed that the star struggled to fit in with teammates due to his “crackers” life.

In Beckham v Beckham: The Price Of Fame?, a recent ITV documentary analysing the ongoing family feud, Anthony McCool, who coached him as a 14-year-old youth player at Queens Park Rangers, described Brooklyn as “very quiet”.

Sharing an anecdote where one of the Beckhams’ security rushed out to buy Brooklyn a whole crate of Lucozade when the then 14-year-old turned up without a drink, McCool said the whole team burst out laughing.

“He probably thought everyone was laughing at him. And that’s what made me quite sad.”