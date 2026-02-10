The FBI has released new videos in the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, from the 84-year-old’s front door camera.

Images recovered from the camera at Nancy’s home show an “armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera...the morning of her disappearance,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

It comes after Savannah begged for the public’s help in finding her mother as an alleged ransom deadline passed.

The FBI has said it’s investigating reports of a ransom note sent to media outlets, which listed two deadlines that have since passed: Thursday, February 5, and Monday, February 9. Local CNN affiliate KGUN reports it received a ransom note demanding $6 million by Monday.