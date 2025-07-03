Watch: Tiny kitten rescued from pipe in Florida by firefighters

Two community members made a surprising discovery, finding a kitten stuck in a pipe, in Fort Myers, Florida

Wanting to help the creature, they approached the police. First precinct officers swiftly acted, collaborating with the North Fort Myers Fire Department to carefully rescue the animal on 5 June.

Although a tricky rescue, in separating the kitten from the narrow pipe, both the rescue teams showed utmost determination and patience.

After trying various ways, finally the kitten was rescued.

It was later affectionately named Piper after successfully coming out of the pipe without injury.