Watch Groundhog Day live: Will Punxsutawney Phil predict six more weeks of winter?
Watch live as Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog gives his annual weather prediction on how long winter will last.
Spectators are gathering at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, as the groundhog makes his prediction on whether an early spring will arrive or six more weeks of winter will endure.
Phil’s “inner circle” - who are responsible for planning Groundhog events and caring for him - will summon the animal from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.
Folklore dictates that if he does not see his shadow, spring will come early.
Originating from a German legend about a furry rodent, Groundhog Day is an annual event that typically draws a crowd of around 10,000 to 15,000 visitors.
