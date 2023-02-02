Watch live: Phil the groundhog predicts how long winter will last

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog predicts whether an early spring will arrive or six more weeks of winter will endure.

On Groundhog Day, 2 February, people have gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as Phil’s “inner circle” - who are responsible for planning Groundhog events and caring for him - summon the animal from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.

Folklore dictates that if he does not see his shadow, spring will come early.

Originating from a German legend about a furry rodent, Groundhog Day is an annual event which typically draws a crowd of around 10,000 to 15,000 visitors.

Though Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog, other creatures are due to make their predictions - such as New York City’s Staten Island Chuck, who will make a prediction today at the Staten Island Zoo.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.