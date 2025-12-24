BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri has gone viral again for her memorable bulletin sign-off.

The presenter had just finished reading the headlines when she took a stack of papers in front of her and dramatically shuffled them on the table, before throwing them.

The clip has been widely shared online, with users joking that she was “ready for the shift to end”.

Ms Moshiri went viral two years ago when she accidentally displayed her middle finger at the camera during a news bulletin in 2023, later apologising for the incident by saying she was “joking around with the team in the gallery”.