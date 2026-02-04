Millie Mackintosh reveals Hugo Taylor threatened to divorce her a year prior to split

Millie Mackintosh voiced her concerns about her marriage a year prior to her split from Hugo Taylor.

The former Made in Chelsea stars, who share daughters Sienna, five and Aurelia, four, decided to divorce after seven years of marriage it was reported this week.

In an appearance on This Morning in January 2025, Mackintosh revealed Taylor had previously threatened to divorce her over her issues with alcohol, which culminated with an incident at a friend’s wedding where she “embarrassed” him.

She said that “it had got to the point where I had taken it too far and I'd really humiliated him,” before revealing that after this incident she decided to go sober. “Enough was enough”, she added.