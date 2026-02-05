Mischievous sled dog runs off with reporter’s $700 camera - and films its own movie

A dog in Greenland stole a journalist’s camera and hit the record button before sprinting away.

A team of reporters from The Associated Press were filming on the island in January when one of their $700 cameras went missing. The 360 degree camera was eventually located hours later among the sled dogs they had been filming with earlier.

The crew soon discovered that one of the dogs had recorded with the camera, with incredible footage showing the dog running gleefully with it in its mouth.

The dog also chewed on the device before hiding it under a sled. "What's great though is that it came out from under the sled with the camera, otherwise we would never have found it again,” said one journalist.