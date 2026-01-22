Trump dodges questions on Greenland 'deal'

Donald Trump dodged questions on his Greenland deal after the president claimed to have outlined a “framework” of a future agreement on the island.

On Thursday (22 January), Mr Trump announced that an agreement was being formed following “very productive” talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As reporters tried to probe him on details of the agreement, the president avoided giving specifics and simply repeated: “It's a great agreement for everyone.”

The US president abruptly dropped threats of tariffs against allies after days of mounting tensions over his desire to annex the Danish territory.