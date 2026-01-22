Charlie Heaton finally speaks out on Jonathan Byers’ running style

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has finally addressed the internet's obsession with Jonathan Byers’ unusual running style.

Appearing on The Tonight Show this week, Heaton was grilled by Jimmy Fallon on whether the famous run was intentional.

"That is an acting run, a total character choice."

”Not at all. I don't run like that. Never. No, no, no,” he added.

As Fallon showed a scene from the series, Heaton laughed, before giving a live demo of the awkward jog for the audience and inviting the host along.

Clips of Jonathan went viral after the last season of Stranger Things concluded on Netflix.