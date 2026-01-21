Hamnet cast's joy dancing to Rihanna on last day at Globe Theatre delights fans

The Hamnet cast danced to Rihanna's "We Found Love" in joyful scenes as they wrapped filming at London's iconic Globe Theatre.

Chloe Zhao's film, based on the book by Maggie O'Farrell, stars Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as his wife, Agnes (commonly known as Anne Hathaway).

The historical tragedy follows how the death of the couple's young son Hamnet informs the writing of one of the world's most celebrated plays — Hamlet.

Footage released on the movie's social media pages shows Mescal and Buckley dancing with co-stars such as Jacobi Jupe, the ensemble cast, and the director, to Rihanna's 2011 hit.