Watch: The moment Lucy Letby arrested over baby deaths

Footage shows the moment nurse Lucy Letby was arrested over baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The video, filmed on 3 July 2018, shows Letby answering the door to police and confirming her name before letting them into her house.

Moments later the officers led her to a police vehicle in handcuffs.

Letby was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016 on 18 August 2023.

The trial at Manchester Crown Court lasted 10 months and the jury deliberated for 22 days.