Macron and Starmer share Larry the cat joke during Downing Street family photo

Watch as Emmanuel Macron, Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves joke about Larry the cat during a family photo at No 10.

On the final day of his three-day state visit to the UK on Thursday (10 July), the French president heaped praise on the Downing Street cat’s “wonderful” social media presence.

Mr Macron heaped praise on a recent tweet by Larry about the Bayeux Tapestry from the cat, and smiled as he asked who runs his social media profile.

Sir Keir laughed as he replied that the cat runs it himself, before the Chancellor chimed in and said Larry “is the most popular person in Downing Street”.