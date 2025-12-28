Jojo Moyes reveals how Sophie Kinsella inspired her to finish her 14-million-copy hit

Jojo Moyes has shared how her friend, the late author Sophie Kinsella, inspired her to finish her bestselling novel, Me Before You.

The romance book, which was adapted into a film starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, went on to sell 14 million copies. It tells the story of Louisa Clark, who takes a job caring for Will Traynor, who was paralysed in an accident.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Moyes recalled how she tended to "lose confidence" in a novel after writing the first 20,000 words, and nearly gave up on Me Before You.

Kinsella, whose real name was Madeleine Sophie Wickham, died in December after being diagnosed with a form of aggressive brain cancer.