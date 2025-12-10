Author Sophie Kinsella spoke about how she was left unable to hold a pen after undergoing a gruelling eight-hour surgery to remove a brain tumour.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic author spoke with Lorraine Kelly back in October 2024, after going public with her diagnosis.

She said: “I lay in hospital and I couldn’t think straight, I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t hold a pen.

“I practiced signing Sophie Kinsella and it was an absolute mess.

“I got my phone and put it on dictate function and said what happened so I could remember it.

Kinsella’s death was announced by her family on Wednesday (10 December). She was 55.