MrBeast offers advice to parents of children hoping to become influencers

The world’s most-followed content creator has offered advice to parents whose children hope to follow in his footsteps.

James Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, has built an estimated eight-figure net worth from his 453 million YouTube subscribers.

Speaking ahead of the release of the second series of his Amazon Prime reality tv show Beast Games, Donaldson claimed a life as an influence and content creator was “a good thing to encourage”.

Explaining how his career path encouraged entrepreneurialism and helped develop his communication skills, the 27-year-old added pointed to employees who failed at becoming YouTubers, but “in the chase, [developed] a skillset that no college degree could ever teach.”