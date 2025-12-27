A collection of underfed lions and bears have been rescued from cages at a bombed-out Cambodian casino.

Thai officials claim the animals, which were discovered during a sweep of a building seized by military in Trat province, were left malnourished after apparently having been neglected while being kept at the Thmor Dar Casino.

Footage released by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) shows two lions and a pair of Asiatic black bears which have been rehoused. A sun bear was also recovered.

A DNP official said the animals were found with their ribcages showing, and were in such poor condition they could not be tranquillised due to the risk of heart failure.

The animals were rushed to specialist wildlife parks across Thailand against a backdrop of weeks of border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.