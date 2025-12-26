The Masked Singer Christmas special winner unmasked as TV legend

The Masked Singer Christmas special ended with a surprise when the winning celebrity was finally revealed.

Beneath a glittering red ‘Mistletoe’ costume — designed like a pair of oversized, sparkling lips — stood television favourite Dermot O’Leary, who was crowned the winner of the one-off holiday episode.

Throughout the show, viewers watched as the celebrity line-up was gradually revealed. ‘Goose A-Laying’ turned out to be Dame Maureen Lipman (actress and comedian), ‘Santa’s Sack’ was unmasked as Baroness Floella Benjamin (children’s TV legend and author), and ‘Figgy Pudding’ was revealed to be Scott Mills (DJ and radio presenter).

Judge Jonathan Ross joked that the reveal had been “too easy”, while Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Mo Gilligan reacted with excitement and disbelief.

The episode aired on ITV on Boxing Day, 26 December.