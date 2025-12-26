Watch: Ashes crowd honours Shane Warne with cap-tipping tribute

Watch the moment the Ashes crowd tips their caps in tribute to the late Shane Warne on Friday (26 December).

During the first Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) since his death in 2022, spectators donned Warne’s signature floppy hat and tipped it at 3.50pm, in tribute of his cap number being 350.

This will be repeated at 3.50pm on each day of the game. Health stations will also be dotted around the MCG for fans to check their heart health.

Warne died in March 2022 after suffering cardiac arrest while on holiday in Thailand. His sudden death resulted in his family and business team creating charity Shane Warne Legacy.