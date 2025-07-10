This is the moment a child crawls into a claw machine to grab a prize and becomes stuck.

CCTV footage shared by the Mason Community Center in Mason, Ohio shows the young boy approaching the machine before climbing inside on Monday (7 July).

Spotting the trapped child, workers at a nearby store wheeled the machine inside as several first responders arrived to rescue the young boy.

Local police and firefighters removed its back panel and were able to free the child within minutes. The boy was unharmed and the machine was reportedly back up and running later that day.