Strictly Come Dancing finalists: Who knows their partner better?

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, and George Clarke and Alexis Warr have been put to the test to see who knows their dance partner better ahead of the final.

The finalists went head-to-head to answer a range of questions, including who is the most irritating during training, and who wants to win Strictly the most.

Watch the video to find out who wins.

The three remaining couples will battle it out for the 2025 Strictly crown this evening (20 December) as hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman prepare to bid farewell to the competition.