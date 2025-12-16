Fans have been given a sneak peek at preparations for this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

A number of celebrity guest stars have been announced for this year’s one-off show, including Scarlett Moffatt and Babatunde Aleshe, with rehearsals well underway.

Choreographer Bill Deamer hinted this year's 1930s cocktail party-themed group dance will include "something different".

"It's going to be magical. It's a wonderful 1930s party and we're asking everyone to join it after their Christmas lunch," he told Strictly: It Takes Two.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 5.30pm on Christmas Day.