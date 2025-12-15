Shirley Ballas backs Rylan Clark and Judge Rinder as future Strictly hosts

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed which celebrities she would like to see replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts.

The duo announced in October that they will leave the show after this series ends, having spent 21 years and 11 years on the show respectively.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, the "Queen of Latin" admitted their exit is especially "sad" for her, acknowledging the pair "took me under their arm" and "showed me the ropes".

"I think Rylan [Clark] could be a good candidate. I think Judge Rinder would be wicked", she added.

Three couples remain as they battle it out for the Strictly crown on Saturday (20 December).