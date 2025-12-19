‘Are you sure?’: Celebrity MasterChef 2025 winner left in disbelief after victory

The winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2025 joked “are you sure?” after beating 14 other celebrities in the kitchen.

Drag queen Ginger Johnson has been crowned the show’s 20th champion following five intense weeks of the culinary competition.

Ginger faced Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones and presenter and author Dawn O’Porter in the final.

In the episode which aired on Friday (December 19), the finalists were tasked with creating a three-course menu that reflected their journey through the competition and served as their final chance to impress the judges.

Ginger’s winning menu began with a Bloody Mary prawn cocktail, followed by her take on a Duck a l’Orange, before finishing with a Flaming Baked Alaska.