Stay healthy this Christmas: Doctor’s tips to beating winter germs

A doctor has shared her top tips to keeping your family free of winter viruses this Christmas.

From making sure you clean your TV remote controls and phone screens, to wiping down door handles, Doctor Punam Krishan has shared her top tips for healthy festive season.

As flu cases continue to surge, Dr Krishan offered some vital advice when she appeared on BBC Morning Live on Friday (19 December).

Dr Krishan said: “Even though it is cold make sure you keep the window open for two minutes out of every hour for ventilation.”

She also advised people to wipe down surfaces, light switches and door handles to stop germs spreading.