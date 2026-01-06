Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:38
Moment 80,000 teddy bears are thrown onto ice rink during hockey game
This is the moment more than 80,000 teddy bears were thrown onto an ice rink during a hockey game.
On Sunday (4 January), during a Hershey Bears vs Rockford Ice Hogs match in Pennsylvania, “sweet, cuddly mayhem” enfolded after the Bears scored their first goal.
Around 81,796 stuffed animals were tossed over the glass and onto the ice, with footage showing the players jumping into the pile of toys.
The annual bear toss, described as “plush pandemonium”, has been held by the Hershey Bears for the past 15 years. All the toys will be donated to local charities.
Since 2001, the club has donated a total of 648,246 toys to children in need.
Up next
07:17
Inside Netflix’s unhinged Christmas universe
05:16
Why Zootropolis 2 is the ultimate underdog story
09:16
Stranger Things 5: Star & creators break down final season
40:26
Queen of Versailles on Broadway Stardom and Being American Royalty
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
41:50
Dr Alex George and therapist Anna Mathur on how to feel happier
48:45
Alice Liveing on the dark side of fitness influencers
40:57
Millie Mackintosh on the true cost of alcohol
37:44
Jules Von Hep and Brendan J Dunlop on male body image and beauty
07:11
The TravelSmart guide to perfect summer escapes
08:32
London’s secret spots: A local’s guide to visiting the capital
05:45
Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
07:40
The Updated 2025 Nissan Micra That No One Expected!
08:56
How This Car Gets Amazing Aerodynamics With Hidden Features!
13:49
Fiat Grande Panda EV Review – Nostalgia, Recharged
10:57
What Makes the Genesis GV70 Electrified So Special?
02:20
Sponsored
Gabriel Nussbaum on five money habits worth starting in 2026
02:49
Sponsored
Santa-approved budgeting: The guide to a smarter Christmas
02:50
Sponsored
Saving or investing? Ask your future self…
03:09
Sponsored
Money Smart: ‘That Money Guy’ teaches you how to spend wisely
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
13:23
Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks